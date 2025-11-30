Trevor Lawrence leads Jaguars to third straight win in 25-3 victory over the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 25-3 Sunday for their third straight victory.

With the win, the Jaguars (8-4) improved their AFC playoff hopes while chasing their first division title since 2022. The Jaguars still have two games left against Indianapolis, and the Colts fell to 8-4 with a 20-16 loss to Houston.

The Jaguars also beat the Titans for the sixth time in seven games.

Josh Hines-Allen had two of Jacksonville's three sacks of rookie Cam Ward, and the Jaguars recovered two fumbles.

The Titans (1-11) lost their seventh straight overall and 11th consecutive at home, matching the longest such skid since this franchise moved to Tennessee. They also lost 11 in a row at Nissan Stadium in a stretch over the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Fans booed the Titans early and often before heading to the exits well before the end.

Lawrence threw a 3-yarder to Jakobi Meyers putting the Jaguars ahead to stay late in the first quarter. He threw a 21-yard TD pass to Brenton Strange on the third play after LeQuint Allen Jr. forced and recovered a fumble on a kickoff.

After a penalty, Lawrence ran for a 2-point conversion and a 15-3 lead to start the second quarter.

Meyers led the Jaguars with six catches for 90 yards. This was his first game with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who was back after missing two games with an injured ankle since Meyers was added from Las Vegas at the trade deadline.

Tennessee led 3-0 after a 28-yard field goal by Joey Slye.

Bhayshul Tuten padded the Jaguars' lead to 25-3 with a 2-yard TD run with 6:45 left in the third quarter. That drive was kept alive by a roughing the punter penalty on Mike Brown when the Jaguars faced fourth-and-20 from their 19.

Flag day

Brown was ejected after a bit of a scrum after a Jaguars punt in the fourth quarter. Officials huddled up after settling everyone down, then handed out personal fouls to Brown and Julius Chestnut with the Titans and to Jaguars punter Logan Cooke and long snapper Ross Matiscik.

The Titans hurt themselves with 10 penalties. Linebacker Arden Key’s roughing the passer gave the Jaguars points with Cam Little hitting a 45-yard field goal on an untimed down for an 18-3 lead at halftime.

The Jaguars matched their season high with 13 penalties.

Injuries

Matisick hurt his back early in the first quarter and returned in the third quarter. WR Patrick Washington hurt a hip in the first half and didn't return. Left tackle Walker Little missed the second half after being evaluated for a concussion. He was replaced by Cole Van Lanen. Cooke returned after being evaluated for a concussion.

Titans receiver Xavier Restrepo hurt his right ankle with 2:26 left and was carted off the field.

Up next

The Jaguars host Indianapolis on Dec. 7.

The Titans visit Cleveland on Dec. 7.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.