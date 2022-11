NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Comedian Trevor Noah is headed to Nashville next year!

Noah is heading back on the road with his 2023 Off The Record Tour which kicks off on January 20, 2023 at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA.

The comedian will land in Nashville on May 5, 2023, performing at the Ryman Auditorium.

Tickets will go on sale starting on November 18 at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com.