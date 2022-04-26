Trial begins for woman accused of shooting homeless man in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman accused of shooting and trying to kill a homeless man will now face her day in court.

Authorities charged Katie Quackenbush in 2017 with attempted felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She pleaded not guilty to those charges.

AP This is undated photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows Katie Quackenbush. Quackenbush has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a homeless man in Nashville last month. News outlets reported Quackenbush was charged Monday night, Sept. 11, 2017, in the Aug. 26 shooting of Gerald Melton near Music Row. (Metro Police Department via AP)

Police said the incident revolved around Quackenbush and Gerald Melton, who was a homeless person sleeping on the sidewalk at 3 a.m. at the corner of 19th Avenue South and Chet Atkins Place. He was reportedly disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music coming from a Porsche SUV, police said.

Melton said he asked the driver, Quackenbush, to move the vehicle. Police say the two began yelling at each other, and Quackenbush eventually got out of the car and shot Melton twice before running up the street with another woman. In a statement after the incident, Quackenbush's father said she was acting in self-defense.

Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton will preside. Peter Strianse will defend Quackenbush.

Court will convene at 8:30 a.m.