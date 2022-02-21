Trial for accused mass murderer Michael Cummins indefinitely put on hold

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The high-profile mass murder trial for Michael Cummins is now indefinitely on hold.

Cummins is accused of murdering eight people in Westmoreland in Sumner County in 2019.

He was scheduled for two trials -- with the first set for April.

Just last week the only survivor of the attack -- Cummins' grandmother -- passed away.

She was expected to testify ... but that is not why things are delayed.

Newschannel 5 has learned that after two years of assessment and therapy ... Cummins is still considered incompetent to stand trial.

Under the law, a suspect must be able to talk with and assist lawyers in his defense.

To this point, Cummins is simply unable to do that ... described as profoundly disturbed.

So, his first trial scheduled for April will not happen.

The question of competency also came up before the just completed Waffle House trial.

Travis Reinking was initially considered incompetent ... but after a six month stint at Middle Tennessee Mental Health was deemed fit to stand trial.

He was convicted on all counts earlier this month.

Cummins' mental health situation is considered different from Reinking's -- who was diagnosed as a schizophrenic.

At this time, Cummins is still not considered fit to stand trial.

If that doesn't change he will remain locked up -- where he is held without bond -- until his mental state improves.

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if this case ever goes to trial.

Much more on this story tonight on Newschannel 5 at 6.

