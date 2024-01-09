Trial for man accused of shooting, killing best friend outside a North Nashville recording studio begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing his best friend outside a recording studio in north Nashville in November of 2023 begins on Tuesday.

Kenneth Beach, a man with an extensive record, turned himself into police after they say he shot and killed his best friend Josue Chirino on McDaniel Street.

Over the past three months, both families impacted are still heartbroken by what happened.

Leading up to the November shooting, court records listed a series of crimes and serious mental health issues, dating back decades. Those records also reveal how he was able to be out on the streets with a gun when this shooting happened.

In an incident from 2004, documents we obtained detail how he shot his girlfriend, but was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Almost ten years later records show Beach was back in court for shooting someone in the leg in 2013 and faced another felony assault charge in 2014.

The 2023 shooting came just a day after NewsChannel 5 received data from MNPD that showed around 40% of the people arrested for crimes in Nashville were released on previous criminal charges.

We will have a camera in court and keep you updated on what unfolds.