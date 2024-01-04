Trial over Covenant school shooter's documents could happen this spring, attorney says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The case involving what documents from The Covenant School shooting will go public or remain under seal could happen as soon as this spring.

After the shooting, five different groups have asked the court to release all the documents Metro Police obtained from the shooter.

All five — the Tennessee Firearms Association, National Police Association, the Tennessee Star, The Tennessean newspaper, and Sen. Todd Gardenhire — have argued continuously for a full release of the documents.

"Until there's a final court ruling these documents are concealed from public inquiry," said attorney John Harris, who represents the firearms association.

A Tennessee Supreme Court appeal is out. The legal lines are drawn, and finally, the fate of those writings will move forward. The Covenant families who don't want journals released will be allowed to testify, which was previously a point of contention for the petitioners wanting the records.

The Davidson County Chancery Court is where the legal battle over the Covenant documents will finally play out.

As to when there is a good chance a trial will happen around the anniversary of the March shooting.

"There's every possibility that it could happen before the anniversary date of the Covenant event," said Harris.

Parents of Covenant students want the writings sealed in perpetuity.

"For the parents, this case is literally a matter of life and death," said Brent Leatherwood, parent spokesperson.

A lower court agreed families should have a say in the case. Harris and the other plaintiffs considered appealing that decision to the state Tennessee Supreme Court but decided against it wanting the case to move forward.

Harris said he understands the emotions Covenant family members must feel over such a horrible event, and that releasing the journals could be hurtful.

"Well, is that a reason as a public policy matter that you want to prohibit news agencies or the public from knowing why something happened?"

That will be the key question at trial.

There were three pages from the shooter's journal leaked late last year to a conservative talk show host, who posted them online.

It remains to be seen if the reported thousands of journal pages will ever be legally released.

But the real question is if the plaintiffs win when could the documents ever be released?

The answer?

It will be years because there will be more appeals.

A decision on a trial date could come from the Chancery Court within the next 60 days.