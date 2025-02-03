Trial set to begin for Megan Boswell charged with 1-year-old daughter's death

It's been almost five years since Sullivan County mother Megan Boswell was charged in her daughter's death. Boswell's trial for the murder of 15-month old Evelyn Boswell begins Monday. It's expected to last several weeks.

In February 2020, an Amber Alert went out as authorities searched the Tri-Cities in the eastern part of the state for the little girl. Ultimately her body was found one month later on family property.

A forensic pathologist believes she suffocated.

After all these years and several delays, Boswell will finally stand trial. She's been behind bars ever since her arrest in 2020. She's facing a slew of charges — including two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence, abusing a corpse and several counts of false reporting to authorities.

Originally Boswell told media and police that her mother took Evelyn in December 2019, but police weren't alerted. Evelyn was only reported missing several months later by her grandfather, which led to the Amber Alert.

Since her death, Evelyn’s Law was unanimously passed and went into effect in 2021. It charges parents who fail to report a missing child with a misdemeanor.

