Trial to begin in slaying of former NBA player in Memphis

Mark Duncan/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Lorenzen Wright poses at the team's NBA basketball media day in Independence, Ohio. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, set a 2022 trial date for Billy Ray Turner, charged with conspiring with the ex-wife of Wright to kill the former NBA player nearly 12 years ago in Memphis. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
Posted at 8:21 AM, Mar 14, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee.

Billy Ray Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy issued in a December 2017 indictment. He could face life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

Wright’s slaying was one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. His decomposing body was found in east Memphis in July 2010.

The 6-foot, 11-inch Wright played 13 seasons for five NBA teams.

