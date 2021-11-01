Trick-or-treaters trade in candy for paint brushes at local event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some trick-or-treaters got creative this Halloween by trading in candy for paint.

Friends of Mill Ridge Park hosted a free pumpkin painting and picnic on the lawn of Mill Ridge Park. Families could also enjoy hayrides and kite flying.

The organization works to highlight the park in Southeast Nashville and encourages others to enjoy the outdoors.

"[For] a lot of families the parents haven't flown a kite since they were little kids and they're excited to show their children how to fly kites, being able to paint pumpkins, something for all ages to kind of just enjoy time outside together," said community engagement organizer for Friends of Mill Ridge Park Atlee Tyree.

For information on future events you can visit the Friends of Mill Ridge Park website.