CADIZ, Ky. (WTVF) — Saturday, the Trigg County Coroner's Office confirmed a 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The accident is under investigation.

The man was identified as Mark Alan Younger from Bandera, Texas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner's Office was assisted by Trigg County Emergency Management and Trigg County Rescue.