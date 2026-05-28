Trinity Flats ribbon-cutting marks new workforce homeownership option in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Affordable Housing Resources will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the opening of Trinity Flats, a new workforce housing development in East Nashville designed to expand attainable homeownership opportunities for the city's essential workers.

Qualifying buyers can purchase units starting at $215,000 and may be eligible for down payment assistance programs of roughly $40,000.

Trinity Flats was created with Nashville's workforce in mind, including teachers, first responders, hospitality employees and Metro Nashville police officers, according to Affordable Housing Resources CEO Eddie Latimer.

"Nashville is growing and booming because of our labor force … and we must honor our labor force by giving them a place to stay," Latimer said.

As Nashville's population and economy continue to surge, housing affordability remains one of the city's most pressing challenges. Officials say Trinity Flats represents a scalable solution to help preserve pathways to homeownership for those who keep the city running.

The project highlights workforce housing strategies that allow educators, hospitality workers, healthcare professionals and public safety personnel to live where they work while building long-term equity.

Under Latimer's leadership, Affordable Housing Resources has spent decades advancing affordable housing innovation and administering down payment assistance programs across Tennessee.

More information is available at www.ahrhousing.org.

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