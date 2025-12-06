Triple homicide suspect arrested in Tennessee after multi-agency chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Gwinnett County, Georgia, was taken into custody early Saturday following a coordinated, multi-agency operation across Middle Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers arrested the suspect shortly after midnight in Robertson County after tracking his vehicle across several interstates with help from Metro Nashville Police, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, and law enforcement partners in Georgia. Authorities said the arrest ended without injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was alerted that the suspect was traveling west on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Troopers located the vehicle in Davidson County and monitored it as it traveled north on Interstate 65 before returning west on Interstate 24 toward Robertson County.

Officials said the suspect had reportedly stated he would not surrender. Metro Nashville Police Department’s Air One helicopter tracked the vehicle, which authorities said helped ensure the safety of law enforcement personnel and the public.

The suspect exited Interstate 24 at the 19-mile marker near the Maxey Road exit, where troopers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and took him into custody without incident.

“This was a complex, fast-moving situation, and the teamwork among agencies ensured a safe resolution,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Matt Perry said. “We are grateful for the cooperation that helped bring a dangerous suspect into custody without harm to the public or our troopers and officers.”

The suspect is expected to be extradited to Georgia to face charges.

