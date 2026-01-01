NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TriStar Health has welcomed in their first baby of the new year!
Baby Jermani was born just after midnight at 12:17 a.m. at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
Several other families welcomed New Year’s Day babies, including:
- Baby Messiah was born at 1:20 a.m. at TriStar Centennial Medical Center weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces.
- Baby Levi was born at 5:00 a.m. at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces.
- Baby Damontay Isiah was born at 5:14 a.m. at TriStar Centennial Medical Center weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces.
