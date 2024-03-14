TriStar Summit volunteer shows no barrier gets in the way of his important job

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are countless ways to express compassion, empathy and positivity. It could be a written note, spoken word, or even just a friendly smile.

At TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, there's no barrier on brightness for Rick Hunt.

"The compassion that he shares for just being around people is contagious," said Drew Grey, COO of TriStar Summit Medical Center. "The number of volunteers -- the answer is never enough."

Those volunteers, like Rick, know no obstacle.

"I lost my voice 12 years ago," Hunt said via an app on his phone. "I can no longer speak or eat food but God has been using me many years to share his love."

Hunt had tongue cancer from 2010 to 2012. His tongue and voice box were both removed. He uses his phone to type messages for an app to speak the text and he'll use a notebook for simpler messages.

He was treated for cancer at Johns Hopkins in Maryland.

"I am very close to God," Hunt said. "I have peace and I'm content with a simple life."

"The compassion that our volunteers demonstrate is one of the things that makes us all proud to be here every day," Grey said.

Ivonne Morice stepped off the elevator and couldn't want for her friend Rick to greet her.

"Mr. Rick is always here," she said. "And he always helps us and he goes inside with us in the elevator."

It has been a challenging road.

"He's always a pleasure to see when I do chemo in here," she said.

It's Rick, who makes those darker days just a little bit brighter.

"There are a lot of hurting people out there," Hunt said. "I can make them smile. I can encourage them."

"We love him," Morice said. "We appreciate him. And we're really grateful for him."

"I want them to know someone really does love them," Hunt said. "I'm honored and humbled to be here.