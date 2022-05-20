Troopers, officers killed in line of duty honored at annual Tennessee Highway Patrol memorial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Highway Patrol's annual memorial service was held on Friday morning, honoring state troopers and other law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.

More than 20,000 officers have died in the line of duty in the United States. Forty-two of those on the list were members of THP.

Annual THP memorial service

Family and friends of the fallen troopers, THP Commissioner Jeff Long, Col. Matt Perry were in attendance, as well as Gov. Bill Lee, who was the keynote speaker.

"This service is intended to bring special honor to your loved one and to your family, and to honor them in an even greater way by recognizing that nationally, the importance of the men and women who do just what your loved ones have done and who paid the price and sacrificed their life in that line of work," the governor said to families in attendance. "You bear that burden. We want to honor you as well. So thank you for giving us the opportunity to remember and honor and love those that you loved so much."