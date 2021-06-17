Tropical system headed for Gulf states this weekend

(WTVF) — It's that time of the year when we have to keep a close eye on the tropics!

Thursday, a broad area of low pressure near the Bay of Campeche is expected to move northward.

The National Hurricane Center says this system has a 90% chance of formation in the next 48 hours. While a hurricane is unlikely to form, this storm could potentially become a tropical depression by Friday. The next name on our tropical storm list is "Claudette."

WTVF Graphic shows the chance of formation of a tropical storm in the coming days.

This system is set to bring high rain and flooding to northern Gulf coast states with some areas that could see 6-10 inches of rainfall.

WTVF Exactrak showing potential for high rain in the Gulf

So how will this impact our forecast in the Mid-State for the weekend?

Right now it looks like the bulk of moisture with this system will skirt to the south and east of us. Southern counties have the best chance of receiving some rainfall from this system.

WTVF Exactrak showing rain potential on Sunday

WTVF Exactrak showing rain potential in Middle Tennessee

A stronger cold front will bring a better chance for rain and storms to our area by Monday night and Tuesday.