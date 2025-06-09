Watch Now
News

Actions

Trousdale Correctional Officer hospitalized by two inmates Saturday

The Tennessee Department of Corrections has started an investigation after they say a Trousdale correctional facility officer was attacked while on the job over the weekend.
Trousdale Correctional Officer hospitalized by two inmates Saturday
Posted
and last updated

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Corrections has started an investigation after they say a Trousdale correctional facility officer was attacked while on the job over the weekend.

It happened Saturday in a housing pod. Two inmates are said to be responsible for the assault. In a statement from CoreCivic, correctional staff responded quickly, and facility medical personnel provided medical assistance.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and remains there at this time. We're still working to learn the extent of the officer's injuries.

We reached out to TDOC to learn the identity of the officer, who those inmates are, and if they'll face any charges. This is a developing story.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.

On 150-year anniversary, YMCA of Middle Tennessee looks at its past and future

Happy Birthday to the YMCA of Middle TN. They just celebrated their 150th anniversary! A lot has changed with the Y over the years. I have personally seen some of that firsthand when I was a long-time board member at the Northwest Family Y and part of their Black Achievers Program. Forrest Sanders has a look back.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking