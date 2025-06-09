Trousdale Correctional Officer hospitalized by two inmates Saturday

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Corrections has started an investigation after they say a Trousdale correctional facility officer was attacked while on the job over the weekend.
It happened Saturday in a housing pod. Two inmates are said to be responsible for the assault. In a statement from CoreCivic, correctional staff responded quickly, and facility medical personnel provided medical assistance.
The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and remains there at this time. We're still working to learn the extent of the officer's injuries.
We reached out to TDOC to learn the identity of the officer, who those inmates are, and if they'll face any charges. This is a developing story.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.
