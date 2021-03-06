Menu

Trousdale County man arrested on charges of rape, sexual battery

WTVF, FILE photo
Posted at 12:24 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 13:24:23-05

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Trousdale County man has been arrested on charges of rape and sexual battery following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

According to the TBI, the investigation began on Wednesday, after allegations of inappropriate sexual contact were made.

During the investigation, it was learned that Jonathan Harper, 35, of Hartsville was responsible for an incident that involved sexual contact with a minor female.

On Friday, Harper was arrested and charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual battery by an authority figure. Harper was booked into jail on a bond of $100,000.

jonathan-harper.jpg
Jonathan Harper

