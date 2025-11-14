Trout stocking update: TWRA boosts fall fishing access

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says seasonal trout stockings were completed last week at North Chickamauga Creek and Big Soddy Creek in Hamilton County.

TWRA’s Region 3 Streams Crew partnered with North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park, Chattanooga’s Hatch Outfitters, and local volunteers to support the stocking effort.

According to TWRA, recent rainfall in the Tennessee Valley has improved stream conditions for these seasonally stocked trout streams. The agency says now is a great time to get out and enjoy fall fishing.

