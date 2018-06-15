Troy Gentry Remembered During Nashville Art Show

11:27 AM, Jun 15, 2018

Loved ones gathered to pay tribute to Troy Gentry, who died last year in a helicopter crash.

Musician Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry speaks at the Red Carpet Radio presented by Westwood One Radio during the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at Arlington Convention Center’s Grand Hall on April 17, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Loved ones gathered Thursday night to pay tribute to Troy Gentry. 

Halfway to Hazard was among the performers at the art show tribute to the late singer, who was part of the duo Montgomery Gentry. 

Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash last September in New Jersey while taking a sightseeing tour before a concert.

Longtime friend and "Nancy" cartoon creator, Guy Gilchrist, presented Gentry's widow a special, hand-painted ukulele in honor of the singer.

Gilchrist will auction off another hand-painted instrument. Proceeds will go to one of Gentry's favorite charities, Veterans Serving Veterans.
 

