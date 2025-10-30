Truck carrying frozen bread causes crash on I-24 EB at mile marker 29

I-24 EB at mile marker 29 is currently down to two lanes due to a bread truck that left the roadway, resulting in a crash and diesel spill.
Hazmat cleanup is on the scene for the approximate 175 gallon diesel spill.
The estimated clearance time is 5 p.m.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
