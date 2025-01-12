Karin's Kustard temporarily closes after a second crash

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Karin's Kustard is going through yet another set back. Days after the small business remodeled and reopened another vehicle drove into the building.

The first time Dillon Robertson watched the renovations from where he works on South Lowry Street after a car barely missed several customers and drove straight into the Smyrna staple in late November.

"I have lived in Smyrna for basically my whole life and it is always busy here," said Robertson. "I have been watching from right over there at the auto shop and it is just."

Renovations went on for a month, on Janurary 3rd Karin's Kustard reopened with much excitement and love from the Smyrna community.

"I feel like they are only open for a week and then it happened again to them," said Robertson. "Just once it kind of bad but for twice in about a months span unprecedented really."

Karin's Kustard closed anticipating the snow on Friday. That evening a truck barely missed the guardrail and drove into the back building.

This time the damage is less impactful to daily business. Karin's Kustard expects to open in a couple days.

"From what I read they are trying to be open by Monday, Tuesday at the latest," said Robertson. "I know as soon as they open again a line will be back out onto the street again."

