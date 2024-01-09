NC truck driver found dead in rig near East Nashville truck stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 'over-the-road' truck driver from North Carolina was found dead in his rig Monday with a gunshot wound.
According to Metro police, David White, 37, was found in the cab of a semi-truck parked on Lucas Lane next to Love's Travel Center in East Nashville.
A travel center employee reportedly found White unresponsive after members of his company asked for a welfare check when they could not reach White, who was last seen buying food from the travel center Sunday around 7:20 p.m.
Anyone with information about this investigation should call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward up to $5,000.
