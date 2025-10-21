Truck hauling 28k pounds of paper topples on Tennessee interstate, two lanes blocked

DAVIDSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A tractor-trailer hauling thousands of pounds of large rolls of paper overturned on I-40 EB at exit 201A (Charlotte Pike EB), according to the Tenn. Dept. of Transportation.

Around 3:30pm, the roadway was closed.

At 3:45, TDOT said one lane opened up.

DAVIDSON CO: The I-40 EB at Exit 201A (Charlotte Pike EB) is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer that has lost its load of large rolls of paper. Crews are working on moving this crash to the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/3rIPGpiBSe — ErinTDOT (@ErinTDOT) October 21, 2025