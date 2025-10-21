Truck hauling 28k pounds of paper topples on Tennessee interstate, two lanes blocked

DAVIDSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A tractor-trailer hauling thousands of pounds of large rolls of paper overturned on I-40 EB at exit 201A (Charlotte Pike EB), according to the Tenn. Dept. of Transportation.
Around 3:30pm, the roadway was closed.
At 3:45, TDOT said one lane opened up.
DAVIDSON CO: The I-40 EB at Exit 201A (Charlotte Pike EB) is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer that has lost its load of large rolls of paper. Crews are working on moving this crash to the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/3rIPGpiBSe— ErinTDOT (@ErinTDOT) October 21, 2025
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
One of the best things about Tennessee is its beauty. Reporter, Chris Davis, certainly makes the most of it as an avid hunter and fisherman. When he turned the spotlight on the potential funding shortfall the TWRA is facing - it hit a nerve with many of our viewers. To find out more, make sure to watch this story.
- Carrie Sharp