Truck hauling thousands of gallons of gas overturned in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A tanker truck carrying between 4,000 to 8,000 gallons of gasoline overturned Tuesday evening in Nashville after colliding with a tractor-trailer.

Multiple agencies responded to the collision at Whites Creek Pike and Sycamore Creek Road around 6:35 p.m., according to Nashville Fire Department.

Officials for NFD tweeted that the Pleasant View Fire Department, Cooperstown Police Department, Nashville Emergency Operations, Nashville Police Department and Hazmat crews with the Nashville Fire Department all responded to the scene. The crews at the scene grounded the trailer and were preparing to offload the fuel from the overturned truck.

No information has been given on the status of the driver of either vehicle involved. The Nashville Fire Department has not indicated how much gasoline leaked from the truck, if any.

