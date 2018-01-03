Truck Slams Into Starbucks Patio In Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Customers and employees got quite the scare when a truck slammed into a Starbucks Hermitage.

Noel Bagwell videoed the aftermath from the Starbucks on Old Hickory Boulevard.

He said he was having coffee when a truck slammed into the patio.

As of Wednesday morning, caution tape was placed to keep customers away from the damage. However, the store was open.

The cause of the crash was unavailable at this time. It’s not known if the driver was cited.