True Rescue Animal Shelter in need of assistance after recent flooding

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The recent rainfall is causing some trouble for a local animal shelter. True Rescue in Mt. Juliet was flooded and is asking the community for help.

Their most immediate need is cat towers, but long term, they're in need of a new drainage system to help with flooding because unfortunately this isn't the first time they've faced issues.

True Rescue says most of their main middle area flooded, along with the atrium and garage with water 4 inches high in some areas.

They say it's been years since the last big flood inside and thought they had resolved issues with drainage ditches, but those are no longer working.

Estimates show replacements are as high as $40,000.

Of course cats don't like water and the shelter says all the cats went looking for higher ground to stay dry.

Thankfully some local heroes from local carpet company 'You Call, We Steam' came by, cleaning the whole place up.

