Trump approves major disaster declaration for Tennessee after winter storm

President Donald Trump has approved Tennessee’s Major Disaster Declaration, unlocking federal aid to help residents and businesses recover from the historic winter storm.

The declaration provides about $60 million in federal assistance for 23 counties, including much of Middle Tennessee.

The funding can help cover home repair costs, temporary housing reimbursement, and other storm-related expenses not covered by insurance. It will also support nonprofit organizations and help offset emergency response costs tied to the storm.

The announcement comes as many communities continue rebuilding after weeks of widespread power outages, damage, and disruptions.

Officials say more information on how to apply for assistance will be released soon. We’ll continue to share updates as they become available.