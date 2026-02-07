Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
News

Actions

Trump approves major disaster declaration for Tennessee after winter storm

Trump
Ben Curtis/AP
President Donald Trump
Trump
Posted

President Donald Trump has approved Tennessee’s Major Disaster Declaration, unlocking federal aid to help residents and businesses recover from the historic winter storm.

The declaration provides about $60 million in federal assistance for 23 counties, including much of Middle Tennessee.

The funding can help cover home repair costs, temporary housing reimbursement, and other storm-related expenses not covered by insurance. It will also support nonprofit organizations and help offset emergency response costs tied to the storm.

The announcement comes as many communities continue rebuilding after weeks of widespread power outages, damage, and disruptions.

Officials say more information on how to apply for assistance will be released soon. We’ll continue to share updates as they become available.

This couple just adopted siblings. There's a need for more families to do the same

During a week when it seems that frustration is the prevailing sentiment felt across middle Tennessee amid ongoing power outages, Forrest Sanders brings us a story of love, faithfulness and a remarkable family... plus, a little humor on the side. Enjoy!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.