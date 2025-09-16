Trump signs order deploying National Guard to Memphis to combat crime 

MEMPHIS, TENN. (WTVF) — President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum establishing the Memphis Safe Task Force, which will deploy National Guard troops to the Tennessee city in an effort to reduce crime rates.

The deployment comes at the request of Gov. Bill Lee and will include several federal law enforcement agencies, including the ATF, ICE and U.S. Marshals.

"Memphis had the highest violent crime rate, the highest property crime rate, and the third highest murder rate of any city in the nation," Trump said. Lee expressed support for the federal intervention in addressing what he called a longstanding problem.

"I'm tired of crime holding the great city of Memphis back," Lee said.

Republican officials have praised the move as necessary action on a persistent issue. Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty described crime as a problem that has "plagued Memphis since I was a boy" and said "it's time that we addressed it."

However, Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns about the approach. State Rep. Gabby Salinas, who represents Memphis, criticized the deployment as an extreme measure.

"We are just putting a band aid on it by taking these extreme measures that incorporate outsiders and military force," Salinas said.

Salinas also raised questions about transparency, noting uncertainty about the timeline and duration of the deployment.

"We don't know when they're going to be here. We don't know how long they're going to be here. I think it's important to know how long these operations are going to take place, and for them to have an exit strategy," Salinas said.

Officials suggested Memphis may not be the only Tennessee city to receive National Guard deployment, with one official stating they look forward to "not only going to Memphis, but other places in Tennessee as well."

The cost of the deployment remains unclear. But experts estimate the Washington, D.C. deployment costs the federal government around $1 million daily.

Trump defended the effectiveness of the approach, citing the D.C. deployment as a success story.

"We essentially had the crime down to a very low rate in 12 days," Trump said.

The timeline for when National Guard troops will arrive in Memphis has not been announced.

