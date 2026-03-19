Trump to visit Memphis Monday, highlight crime task force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — President Donald Trump is set to travel to Memphis on Monday to highlight his administration’s ongoing crime crackdown in the city.

The White House said the visit will focus on the “Memphis Safe Task Force,” a joint effort involving federal, state and local agencies working to reduce crime.

Since launching last September, the task force has led to thousands of arrests and tens of thousands of traffic stops across Memphis. More than 2,800 people have been arrested and over 28,000 citations issued, according to data reported by the Associated Press.

The initiative has brought a heavy law enforcement presence to the city, including federal agents and National Guard troops, with supporters saying it is aimed at curbing violent crime.

However, the surge in arrests has also strained Memphis’ criminal justice system. The Associated Press reported crowded jails, growing court backlogs and concerns from local officials that cases could take months or years to resolve.

The visit will mark Trump’s first trip to Memphis since announcing the task force initiative.