Trump's tariffs could break AriZona’s 99¢ iced tea's 30 year tradition

For more than 30 years, AriZona has famously kept its tall cans at 99 cents, but founder Don Vultaggio told The New York Times that new U.S. tariffs on imported aluminum could finally force a price hike.

Trump's proposal includes a 50% tariff on aluminum from Canada, would affect the roughly 20% of AriZona’s supply that comes from abroad.

While the brand is debt-free and profitable, producing over 2 billion cans annually, Vultaggio warns rising aluminum costs—both imported and domestic—could end its low-price tradition, according to The New York Times.

In his interview, he said he also hopes the administration addresses potential price gouging by U.S. manufacturers.

Read the full New York Times article here.

