TSA and AAA prepare for possible record breaking travel for 4th of July weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're planning to take a trip for the upcoming holiday, you're definitely not alone. TSA says they're staffed and ready to screen over 18 million travelers at the nation’s airport security checkpoints for the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

This year’s projection includes Tuesday, July 1 through next Monday, July 7. The highest passenger volume is expected on July 6th when 2.9 million people are expected to pass through TSA.

As for our roads, AAA predicts 1.5 million Tennesseans will drive to their holiday destinations, a 1.8% increase since last year. TDOT is also working to make things easier for you if you're planning to drive. Starting Thursday TDOT will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes through Monday, July 7, to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers. TDOT says it's doing all it can to ensure people reach their destinations without necessary delay.

This is also the first major travel holiday where REAL IDs are required at TSA. If you don't have one yet, you can find a full list of acceptable alternative IDs on TSA’s website.

