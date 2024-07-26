TSA holds recruiting event for those interested in jobs at BNA

TSA will be holding a recruiting event to help those interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) or Security Support Assistant (SSA) at BNA.

TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits and will receive information about full-and part-time jobs.

The event takes place at the Sheraton Music City Hotel on Monday, July 29 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Participating in the information session and preliminary hiring process components can take between two and three hours.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com).