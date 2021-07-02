TSA urges passengers to pack properly in order to cut down on screening time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Transportation Security Administration officials shared some safety and travel tips at the Nashville International Airport as they prepare for increased travel this 4th of July weekend.

Nationwide travel volume this year rose above 70 to 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels. But BNA is even higher, with volume exceeding 90 percent of levels pre-pandemic.

TSA Regional spokesperson Mark Howell shared some travel tips and took time to remind passengers what is and isn't allowed on planes when traveling.

"We want you to really check your personal belongings when you come to the airport," Howell said. "What that does for us is it cuts down screening time so whenever we have these things in carry-on bags we're gonna have to go through the options of getting rid of them with the passenger, all the way to getting law enforcement involved."

TSA and airport officials encouraged travelers to arrive at the airport earlier than they usually would because of the increase in passenger volume.