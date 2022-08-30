TSU applies for Grammy consideration

Monday was a momentous day for Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands — they submitted their latest album to be nominated for a Grammy.

The send button was punched at 11 a.m., for the category of Best Gospel Roots Album.

WTVF

Their work is called "The Urban Hymnal" and will be released on September 13.

The history-making album has 10 tracks filled with organic sounds that were created on campus.

Students were involved with the project, as well as trailblazers within the gospel music industry.

"I feel so honored to just be in the presence of such great people, such great geniuses, people who work hard," said TSU Senior and Saxophone Section Leader Logyn Rylander, "I'm so honored, grateful and thankful for everything they've been pouring into us — pouring into me — and it's going to take me places that I already know: the sky's the limit for me honestly. Pressing that button, it just solidified my future, solidified the fact that I can do this."

The next Grammy Awards ceremony is set for February 5, 2023. It'll be shown on CBS.

Nominees will be announced in the middle of November.