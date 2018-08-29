TSU Band Joins Keith Urban On Stage In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands joined Keith Urban on stage last weekend in Nashville.

TSU’s band was featured as a part of Urban’s closing song, and number one hit “Wasted Time” during his stop at Bridgestone Arena on August 24.

“You can’t explain that type of experience; the energy was absolutely unbelievable,” said head drum major Hassan Moody. "Only at TSU. My band members and I are thankful to TSU and Mr. Urban for the opportunity.”

Watch the performance below: