TSU Band Joins Keith Urban On Stage In Nashville

12:30 PM, Aug 29, 2018

Photo: TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands joined Keith Urban on stage last weekend in Nashville. 

TSU’s band was featured as a part of Urban’s closing song, and number one hit “Wasted Time” during his stop at Bridgestone Arena on August 24. 

“You can’t explain that type of experience; the energy was absolutely unbelievable,” said head drum major Hassan Moody. "Only at TSU. My band members and I are thankful to TSU and Mr. Urban for the opportunity.”

Watch the performance below: 

