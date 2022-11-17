Watch Now
TSU band nominated for two Grammys for their album, collaboration

WTVF
Posted at 6:55 PM, Nov 16, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee State University marching band has been nominated for two different Grammys after putting out an album and participating in a collaboration.

"The Urban Hymnal" was nominated in the Best Roots Gospel Album category. Their collaboration with artist J. Ivy's "The Poet Who Sat By the Door" also received a Grammy nod.

“This is a tremendous day in the history of our beloved Tennessee State University,” director of bands Reginald McDonald said. “This is not just a band accolade, but a university-wide accomplishment."

They are the first collegiate band to receive a nomination in Grammy history.

