NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Students in a Tennessee State University dorm have gone without running water for nearly two weeks. on top of multiple other problems.

The Wilson Residence Hall has made water a hot commodity.

"I'm an out of state student so it's $1 thousand every month to stay in a building with no hot water and no clean utilities to use," said one student.

The students did not want to be on camera for fear of retaliation, but they said no running water was just the final straw.

The students sent NewsChannel 5 several alarming pictures, including a mushroom growing from behind a mirror, and showers without shower heads.



Freshmen year of college is supposed to be one of the best moments of your life. But students said, not only have these issues effected that experience, but now their education.

"We are females, we have female issues, and for us to not be able to take care of ourselves properly that's going to effect your grades. It effects how you feel getting up and going to class," said one student.

The students said they're hoping TSU takes action, so they can spend less time worrying about how they're going to shower... and more time focusing on their education.

"We deserve hot water, we deserve to take a shower. We are paying money to take a shower," the student said.

Tennessee State University released a statement apologizing for the conditions.