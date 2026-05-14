TSU graduate Jamal Henderson plays Jermaine Jackson in Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jamal Henderson, a Tennessee State University graduate, is playing Jermaine Jackson in "Michael," the biopic about music legend Michael Jackson.

"It's been three years in the making, but especially these past six months, it's just been amazing," Henderson said. "Words can't describe how joyous I've been."

Henderson earned his master's degree in engineering from TSU in 2013 and moved to Los Angeles in 2014 to pursue a career in modeling. Acting was initially a hobby, but a commercial role alongside a cast member from the ABC drama "Nashville" sparked his interest. After taking classes, Henderson's path led to the audition for Jermaine Jackson — and the call that changed everything.

"My manager called me, and she gave me the news. She's like, 'So you're going to be playing Jermaine Jackson, you got the role,'" said Henderson. "I immediately jumped up, but I had to keep it somewhat professional on the phone, so, you know, thanked her. As soon as I hung up the phone, I screamed a nice, loud belch, and I ran around my apartment. Had to be for a solid 20 minutes straight. I was just so excited."

One of his biggest challenges was learning to play bass guitar — something he had never done before. Henderson spent 2 months in what he called "intense boot camp," practicing around the clock, even sleeping with the instrument. He studied Jermaine Jackson's stage presence through hours of YouTube footage, analyzing his posture, hand placement, and rhythm.

Henderson credits his time at TSU, where he was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated and performed in step shows, with developing the discipline and stage presence to take on the role.

"It was really the discipline throughout the entirety of my years there at TSU, from studying for engineering exams, late nights and learning how to find different formats and structures, and really make that make sense to me," said Henderson. "I took that and applied that to this role, and just breaking down his character in a very disciplined and focused way to just really nail those details."

For current graduates, Henderson offers a message of perseverance and self-belief.

"Have faith in yourself," Henderson said. "Just because you graduate now, life is going to keep on lifeing and we want to keep learning, not just about, you know, the job and everything that that's going to ask of us, but also what we ask of ourselves."

The role also gave him a deeper appreciation for the Jackson brothers' legacy.

"To portray them and their excellence was truly inspiring," Henderson said. "They operated at such a high level from a young age — it's beyond."

Henderson is currently developing a film project with a director friend, but says he is focused on savoring the moment and the success of "Michael," which is back in IMAX theaters this weekend.

"There's nothing like seeing 'Michael' in IMAX," Henderson said. "Feel the love, feel everything about it — go see it, even if you've already seen it."

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