TSU hosts 500 businesses to discuss job opportunities for students at Fall Career Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University is bringing job opportunities right to its students Friday.

There will be 500 businesses at its Fall Career Fair, making it TSU's biggest one yet. The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gentry Center Complex on the Main Campus.

Students can meet all types of employers, such as school districts, police departments, health centers, and tech companies from across the country.

Some employers will be ready to review resumes on the spot, so students should come prepared with plenty to hand out.

The school has been holding career readiness training sessions at students' on and off-campus housing to help prepare them.

About 250 students have signed up for the fair ready to check out all of the options they have for their future.