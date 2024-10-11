TSU kicks off homecoming weekend with ESPN First Take live broadcast followed by list of events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend is a highly anticipated time of the year in the Music City! TSU's homecoming kicks off today and there are a lot of events happening for students, alumni, and TSU supporters to get them pumped up to face Eastern Illinois University at Nissan Stadium.

It all starts with ESPN bringing a live broadcast of First Take with Stephen A Smith and Shannon Sharpe to campus in TSU's Amphitheater at 9 a.m. It'll also feature a guest appearance from former NFL star quarterback Cam Newton. That gets started at 9 AM.

TSU's Aristocrat of Bands will be there to welcome First Take with the sounds of 'TSU Funk.' An hour later there will be a Fish Fry at the Gentry Center.

There's a pep rally at Hale Stadium at 11 a.m. and organizers say the energy will be electric! Saturday they'll carry that momentum to the Homecoming parade at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Kickoff for the game starts at 5:02 p.m. These are just a few of the events that are taking place. Here is the full list of events below:

Get Geeked! It’s Homecoming!🔥 Take a look at the 2024 calendar for the Mister & Miss TSU Coronation, Dr. Levi Watkins Jr., White Coat Ceremony, and more!



Don’t miss the student pep rally happening after ESPN’s First Take live show in the amphitheater @9am!#TSUHomecoming pic.twitter.com/pd1u7RfJKh — Tennessee State University (@TSUedu) October 8, 2024

For the big game, more than 80 Metro police officers will be on the streets surrounding Nissan Stadium to help with the traffic flow. Arriving early is the key to fully enjoying TSU’s homecoming events especially the football game Saturday evening.

