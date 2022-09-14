TSU, Predators helping students thrive through internship opportunities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Predators and TSU are working together to help students thrive outside of the classroom. The two organizations partnered several years ago and now students are getting an inside look into all available Predators internships.

The partnership was formed almost three years ago to help students financially. The short-term goal was to help TSU raise $1 million in one month in February 2020 to benefit both merit-based and need-based scholarships to about 500 students.

College of Business Associate Professors of Marketing Dr. Vaidas Lukosius and Dr. Ramaprasad Unni said they are committed to providing TSU students with firsthand knowledge about internship opportunities with the Predators.

The two recently hosted an event for their classes featuring Tyree White, Director of Business Strategy & Analytics and Michael LaPlaca, Director of Digital & Social Strategy with the Predators. The executives shared information about sports marketing and internship opportunities. According to the professors, about 30 students attended the event.

The professors and students said it was a meaningful experience to have the Predators staff come out and meet with students. They hope it helps students get their career started in sports.

TSU would like to see a consistent group of students earn an internship with the Predators each year.