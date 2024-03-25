TSU professor arrested for indecent exposure after reportedly showing genitals on camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee State University professor was arrested on March 14 for indecent exposure.
According to the affidavit, Dr. Brian Nagy walked into the backyard of his home, faced directly at the victim's backyard Google Nest and yelled profanities before pulling down his pants and exposing his genitals.
This began at around 12:39 a.m.
He reportedly did this multiple times over the next two hours, each time showing his genitals and buttocks. At the end of each shot he walks out of view of the camera.
NewsChannel 5 has reached out to TSU for a statement but hasn't received one as of publication.
