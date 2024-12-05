TSU receives $1 million grant from HUD to study affordable housing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grant has been awarded to Tennessee State University to study affordable housing issues in the Metro area.

It comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD.

TSU will be researching the impact of displacement and relocation from gentrifying neighborhoods in the Greater Nashville Region. The university will get $1 million for the efforts and will establish a Research Center of Excellence within its College of Public Service.

In a release from the university, school officials said this research could hold the key to affordable housing and other housing challenges facing families in Metro Nashville.

According to reports from Mayor Freddie O'Connell’s Office, the affordable housing shortage alone will rise to 31,100 units by 2025.

TSU will also conduct research to explore the effectiveness of HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as Section 8, in meeting the housing needs of vulnerable populations in the region.

