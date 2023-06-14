TSU spearheads AI research, partnering with big names in technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University is partnering with big names in technology like Apple and Microsoft to shed light on the pros and cons of artificial intelligence. This makes TSU the only HBCU Smart Technology Center in the country.

Dr. Robbie Melton, Vice President of Technology Innovation Strategies and interim provost and acting vice president of academic affairs, heads the TSU SMART Global Technology Innovation Center that researches the effective use of emerging technologies in education.

The university says as AI advances at an exponential rate, it is important that HBCU faculty members are introduced to machine learning skills because the technology is widely used now in healthcare, education, criminal justice and other fields to reduce cognitive bias and serve as an impartial administrative tool.

While the concept of artificial intelligence in education presents an array of unprecedented academic, ethical, and legal challenges, Dr. Melton believes these technological advances have educational value and benefits that can't be overlooked.

“It’s important for TSU faculty to learn how AI works in enhancing teaching and learning before taking a stand to ban it or try to stop it in the classroom. AI pushes us to incorporate critical and higher order thinking skills, that go beyond basic observation of facts and memorization," Melton said.

Melton recently conducted a national webinar for several historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) regarding the educational impact of AI for underrepresented groups and cultures.