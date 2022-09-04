Watch Now
TSU student killed in head-on collision laid to rest two weeks later

Friends and family remembered the life of 20-year-old Kelona Hudson on Saturday as she was laid to rest.
Posted at 2:46 PM, Sep 04, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friends and family remembered the life of 20-year-old Kelona Hudson on Saturday as she was laid to rest.

The TSU student was killed in a head-on collision right before the semester started.

Loved ones described the Memphis native and rising junior as fun, loving and helpful.

“Our hearts go out to Kelona Hudson’s parents and family, other loved ones, and our TSU students that knew and loved her,” said President Glenda Glover. “We are deeply saddened over her passing and will cherish her memory as a TSU Tiger forever.”

Hudson was an Accounting major in the College of Business and came to TSU after graduating with honors — 10th in her class from Hollis F. Price Middle College High School in 2020. Her parents said she had aspirations to open her own tax service one day.

Hudson was remembered for her bubbly, caring spirit, which fueled her passion for community service. She was known to read to a local elementary school during the holidays.

The four other students involved in the crash are still recovering — all of them were juniors at TSU. The driver of the other car was a former TSU student and also died in the crash.

