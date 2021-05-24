Watch
TSU studying feasibility of adding men's, women's hockey

Posted at 11:02 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 12:02:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State is conducting a study to test the feasibility of becoming the first historically black university to field varsity men’s and women’s ice hockey teams.

The university announced the study Friday with help from the NHL, the Nashville Predators and College Hockey Inc. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association has sponsored studies since 2017 helping U.S. colleges and universities work through all the details of establishing varsity hockey programs.

The Predators have helped build or plan the addition of four new facilities with seven sheets of ice in Middle Tennessee. Results from the study are expected late this year.

