TSU talk plans for new MLB stadium, hockey arena and more at Board of Trustees meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TSU is looking to make some big upgrades to campus in the coming years. It was discussed at a board of trustees meeting Thursday.

The plan includes the possibility for a new hockey arena, a new soccer complex, beach volleyball, a new rowing facility, the potential for TSU's land to be used for a MLB baseball stadium and more.

All of this is a part of TSU's masterplan that's on schedule for completion in January of 2024. The plan comes after interviews and data conducted by the university to support the university's enrollment projections. The university says the upgrades are to expand opportunities to students in Nashville. The plan also includes a review of future developments and partnerships such as: a major hotel and conference center, a new football stadium, new band facility, a new indoor golf practice facility, and more.

In June, TSU was set to make history as the first historically black college or university to offer men's ice hockey at the collegiate level. One of the big talking points is new housing plans.

The university is looking at the possibility of future demolition, renovation and the building of new buildings to address the needs of students.

In addition to these ideas and plans, TSU has also just approved the first steps in the search for a new president after Glenda Glover announced her retirement last month. She'll leave her role in the spring. There is a lot in the works here at TSU and we could see things really start moving early next year.