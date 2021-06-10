TSU to offer COVID-19 vaccine to Nashville residents 12 and up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University and the Metro Public Health Department are teaming up to offer those 12-years-old and older the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The shots will be available at the TSU indoor training facility from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 15. The second dose will be available on July 6. Anyone planning to be vaccinated must register here before going.

Dr. Wendolyn Inman, an infectious disease expert and professor and director of public health programs in the College of Health Sciences at TSU urged all people, but particularly the African American community, to take advantage of the opportunity.

“African Americans have the lowest vaccination rate, therefore they have the greatest chance of getting COVID-19,” said Inman in a press release.

Frank Stevenson, associate vice president of student affairs and dean of students at TSU also encouraged all students and faculty to get their vaccines to ensure safety protocols as the university plans to be fully operational by this fall.

“We are excited about returning to a robust in-person collegiate experience,” Stevenson said in a press release. “But we know that students should be vaccinated for that to be fully appreciated. That’s why we’re creating easy access for all of our students to get vaccinated.”