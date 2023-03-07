TSU using extreme caution with internet access for students and staff following ransomware threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University officials said several IT systems remain inaccessible in the latest update on the ransomware threat. Full access to Wi-Fi has been down since last week, which is causing problems for staff and students.

TSU confirms they've been successful in isolating the threat, but are still using caution before allowing full internet access. They're calling it a ransomware threat, as it is not considered an attack. Several of their computers were compromised, but school officials said they still have control of their network.

Students are still experiencing limited access to the internet if they are not on campus, which includes the Avon Williams campus as well. For those on campus, officials said students and staff cannot surf the web. For those off campus, there are multiple TSU portals that can't be accessed.

TSU has a rapid response team that is still working to sweep the network and figure out how the hacker gained access. Specialists are also working to learn what information, if any, may have been compromised in the first place.

